Black Tap is at it again with its crazy-amazing milkshake creations. As we ride the summer heat wave right into our favorite holiday of the season (the Fourth of July, of course), what better way to celebrate than with an over-the-top, star-spangled shake? The mad scientists at BT have whipped up what they are calling the "Stars and Stripes Shake" for the occasion. And true to form, the drink ends up being way bigger than the glass it's served in.
What starts simply as vanilla ice cream, vanilla syrup, and whole milk is then transformed into something truly spectacular. Watch the behind-the-scenes video of this red, white, and blue milk-masterpiece, above. Spoiler alert: Massive amounts of frosting, patriotic sprinkles, layer cake, and a bedazzled star cookie are involved.
Whoever is brave enough to recreate and eat this mega-treat at their upcoming holiday cookout deserves a gold star. Is anyone with me?
