Instagram users love extreme milkshakes — and they love Kylie and Kendall Jenner. So it makes sense that New York restaurant Black Tap NYC (with the help of Elite Daily) would put the two together. To create a milkshake dedicated to the Jenner sisters, Black Tap NYC started with a glass elaborately decorated with candy and berries, because the Jenner girls enjoy having it all.
Kardashian Milkshake going in the cup at @BlackTapNYC! Looks IDENTICAL to Kendall. https://t.co/1Ar8r6D4Wd— The Levine Machine (@Eitanthegoalie) March 1, 2016
The decorative flourishes continued to flow, with the vanilla shake getting a healthy dose of whipped cream and a giant lollipop. And would it really be an homage to the sisters without a pair of candy lips? With great attention to detail, they even added a chocolate drip, imitating the look of Kylie's lip kit.
If the photos and videos inspire you to try a Black Tap NYC milkshake, be prepared to wait. Shake-seekers have been spotted lining up around the block to get an Instagram-worthy treat.
