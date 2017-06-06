How To Watch Former FBI Director James Comey Testify Before Congress

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before Congress this week and answer questions about the FBI investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. It's the first time Comey will speak publicly since President Trump abruptly fired him in early May.
The former director will testify before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee in an open hearing on Thursday June 8, starting at 10 a.m. ET. (He will also testify in a closed-door hearing afterwards.) Comey is expected to address a series of topics, including whether President Trump tried to obstruct the FBI’s investigation, specifically concerning the probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.
After Comey's firing, The New York Times reported that the president asked Comey to drop the Flynn investigation in February. Sources have said he will address this and other interactions with Trump during his testimony.
The congressional hearing is bound to attract lots of attention, because it's the first time Comey will tell his side of the story on his interactions with Trump from the time the president assumed office in January until the firing in May. (Trump called Comey a "showboat" during an interview with NBC News and reportedly told Russian officials that the former director was a "nut job" during a private meeting in the White House.)
The president also considered invoking executive privilege to block the testimony, but the White House said Monday that won't be the case. If you're interested in watching what is likely to be the Super Bowl of D.C. politics, there are a couple of things you can do.
First, if you have a cable TV subscription, you're in luck. You can catch the hearing live on all the major networks. In fact, the networks will interrupt their daily programming to bring you live coverage before, during, and after the testimony, Variety reported.
There are also a couple of ways to watch the hearing online. C-SPAN will broadcast the testimony and you can watch it here. Other broadcasters are also expected to livestream the event, like CBS News, which already set up a scheduled livestream on their YouTube page.
