Cheetos Just Released A 2-In-1 Flamin' Hot Flavor

Cheetos, the snack that moved from being just something to snack on while watching the Bachelor to a full-on culinary obsession, is dropping a brand-new flavor that combines its über-popular Flamin' Hot variation with another snack food go-to: ranch.
Foodbeast reports that bags of Cheetos Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch have been spotted in the wild. The blog notes that the flavor made its debut in May during Chicago's Sweets and Snacks Expo, which means that it was slated to appear on store shelves in July. Well, junk food devotees and Cheeto fanatics have reason to celebrate with the new release. Even better? It's not a regional or store exclusive, which means that supermarkets, big box stores, and convenience stores from sea to shining sea will be stocked with the good stuff.
And how does it compare to the OG? According to Ben, a writer at Snack Cellar, it's even better. "I didn't think it was possible to beat the GOAT Flamin' Hot Cheetos, but these new Chipotle Ranch Flamin' Hot Cheetos just might have what it takes," he wrote.
There aren't any reviews on the flavor just yet, but it may be the perfect thing to quell the spice of traditional Flamin' Hot Cheetos. After all, dairy (like a creamy dressing) is proven to calm a fiery mouth, which explains why bleu cheese is a common condiment for spicy Buffalo chicken wings.
Exciting news! The Flamin Hot Chipotle Ranch Cheetos have hit stores already - ahead of schedule from what I heard at the Sweets and Snacks Expo. So far I've found at Safeway, Giant, and Wegmans, and readers have spotted at Target, 7-11, Walgreens, basically everywhere. This was one of my favorites at the Expo and really don't require a review, but I will probably review them anyway. Buy with confidence.
While classic Flamin' Hot Cheetos have moved beyond a snack to become a culinary darling, topping atypical breakfast bagels, being added to pizza, and encrusting poke burritos, there's no telling how far this new version will go. Could its mix of ranch and spice put it on top of its predecessor? It's still too early to tell, but Flamin' Hot Cheetos could be in for some real competition.
