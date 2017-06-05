Ashley Graham Talked About Her On-Set Sexual Harassment

Glamour's Lauren Chan asked Graham if she was able to tell anyone about the incident when it happened. The model said that she didn't — but she's seen the same man at other gigs since then. "I even knew a girl he dated. I didn't tell her because there was a voice in me that said, 'Maybe he's changed.' It was my young mentality," Graham told the magazine. "But I told myself, ever since that incident, that I wasn't going to allow someone at work to manipulate what I wanted to do on set. So any image that you see out there is one that I wanted to take."