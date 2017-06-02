America, are you ready for Megyn Kelly to make the move from conservative cable news queen to national broadcast anchor? I hope so, because it's happening whether you're prepared or not. The former FOX News staple will premiere her NBC news magazine Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly this weekend. The brand new show debuts on Sunday, June 4, at 7 p.m.
The series is being heralded as a huge departure from Kelly's cable past which already seems to be right on the money. Not only is the longtime journalist about to play to a much wider national audience, but her colleagues are now the Matt Lauer and Lester Holts of the world, as opposed to the likes of Tucker Carlson and the disgraced Bill O'Reilly. Of course things are about to change.
To fill you in on just how much things are about to get shaken up for Kelly, we gathered everything you need to know about Sunday Night. Scroll through the gallery to get all the details on the brand new show — you'll never believe who her first major interview will be with.