Here's How Much Money Bill O'Reilly Will Reportedly Get From Fox

Fox News makes sure its employees have full pockets (and bank accounts) when leaving the company amid sexual harassment allegations.
Like Roger Ailes, host Bill O'Reilly will receive a huge payout to leave Fox News, CNNMoney reported. The network's parent company, 21st Century Fox, sent a memo to its staff Wednesday explaining that the host wouldn't return to work after his Italian vacation. Neither O'Reilly nor 21st Century Fox revealed how much cash the anchor will get (likely due to a confidentiality agreement), but The Financial Times reports he will receive a maximum payout of one year's salary.
Advertisement
According to CNNMoney, O'Reilly signed a new contract before he was ousted, which put his salary at about $25 million, up from an estimated $18 to $20 million.
The O'Reilly Factor anchor was pushed out after The New York Times reported he and 21st Century Fox payed five women a total of $13 million to not sue or speak publicly about his alleged misconduct. According to The Times, O'Reilly personally paid at least $9 million of the total $13 million to Andrea Mackris, a producer on his show, in 2004.
Even with that $9 million factored out of his reported $25 million payout, O'Reilly won't be hurting financially.
SCOOP: Bill O'Reilly will get a payoff of $25m - no more than a year's salary.— Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) April 20, 2017
When Ailes was ousted for alleged sexual harassment last year, he was given a whopping $40 million, so it was expected O'Reilly would receive some cash. The company statement on O'Reilly's departure said there was a "careful review of the allegations," but neither Fox nor O'Reilly admitted any guilt. In fact, Fox pointed out what a spectacular news anchor he was during his 20 years at the network.
O'Reilly's statement on his departure said it's "tremendously disheartening" that he has to leave due to "unfounded claims." He also wrote, "Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history."
Advertisement