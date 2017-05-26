Our First Look At Megyn Kelly's NBC Debut Is Here

Megyn Kelly is set to make her debut at NBC next month, and on Friday we got our first look at the journalist's first new venture since leaving Fox News earlier this year. NBC ran the promo for the news magazine series during Thursday's of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. "Coming June 4, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. Sharp, strong, journalism and the power of NBC News," the ad says. We see the former Kelly File host sitting at her shiny new anchor desk, as well as on a bench with sports reporter Erin Andrews, saying "We have to tell this story."
Sunday Night isn't Kelly's only new NBC gig. The 46-year-old is also hosting a new daytime show, set to air at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, a time slot presently occupied by the Today Show. Despite rumblings of discontent by the Today show anchors — fueled by Tamron Hall's departure — they're publicly welcoming Kelly with open arms.
"She’s multitalented and would fit right in," Today Show co-anchor Matt Lauer told Entertainment Tonight in February, a month after Kelly announced she would not be renewing her contract with Fox News. "She’s a remarkable broadcaster and journalist, a real force." His co-anchor Savannah Guthrie offered similar praise to E! News. "We are thrilled to have her. She is the full package," Guthrie said. "She's super smart, she's incredibly accomplished. She is hilarious and she's just going to be a great colleague and we're really excited to have her. I think she is going to do great things for us."
A premiere date for the daily morning show has not yet been set. Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly will premiere on Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.
