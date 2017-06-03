Brandy Is At Home Resting, After Falling Unconscious On An Airplane

Brandy's team have released a statement on Twitter with information after her hospitalization.
According to the statement, she has been released from the hospital and is at home, resting. "Team Brandy" cite her extensive travel schedule, a series of long flights, a late night in the studio, and stress as the causes for the incident.
This article was originally published on June 2, 2016.
Update: A spokesperson for the Los Angeles FIre Department told People that just after 6 a.m. on Friday, units were sent to LAX for an "unspecified medical complaint." Later, "an ambulance did transport an unknown number of patients to a local hospital in Los Angeles." The patient was conscious when they were removed from the plane.
On Friday morning, singer Brandy Norwood was transported to the hospital after falling unconscious on a plane at Los Angeles International Airport, reports KABC. At around 7 a.m., officers and paramedics responded to a report of an "unconscious or almost unconscious" passenger. The call came shortly after all passengers boarded the aircraft, and was made before it had left the gate.
According to KABC, Norwood was fully conscious once she was taken out and onto the jetway. She was then taken to the hospital, where her condition is unknown but reportedly stable.
An LAFD spokesperson confirmed the incident to E! News, but would not confirm the identity of the person involved.
"People, I'm not pregnant!!!" both her Twitter and Instagram bios for the artist and hair icon read. "I got too much work to do. I just like pancakes and chocolate cake... let me live!!"
"My mother is not pregnant," her daughter Sy'rai Iman Smith confirmed on Snapchat. "I'm not gonna have any more siblings. I like being an only child. Thank you lord."
Brandy's team has yet to release an official statement about the incident. We will update this post when we hear more.
