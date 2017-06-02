Props from Singin' in the Rain and the Star Wars films will soon be hitting the auction block as the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds estate prepares to sell off a treasure trove of Hollywood memorabilia, the Guardian reports.
Profiles in History is hosting an auction of some 1,500 items owned by the famous mother-daughter duo, who died one day apart last December. Several keepsakes from the Star Wars sets are up for grabs, including a life-size statue of a Princess Leia emerging from a British telephone booth; Fisher's director's chair from Return of the Jedi; a vintage Princess Leia action figure; and replicas of Yoda and C-3PO.
Advertisement
Reynolds, meanwhile, was a keen collector of movie memorabilia. In addition to costumes she wore in Singin' in the Rain, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Annie Get Your Gun, her replica pair of Dorothy's ruby-red slippers from The Wizard of Oz and collection of motion picture cameras will be auctioned off. The late actress and singer also owned a hand-carved Egyptian harp from Cleopatra, which starred Elizabeth Taylor, who became Fisher's stepmother when she married her father, Eddie, in a scandal that rocked Hollywood.
The public will also have the chance to bid on Fisher's Biedermeier-style writing desk as well as ornate Art Deco furniture from her childhood playhouse.
It's not the first time Reynolds' personal treasures have been under the hammer. In 2011 she sold Marilyn Monroe's iconic white dress from The Seven Year Itch for $4.6 million, explaining that the cost of upkeep was prohibitive.
The auction will be held in Los Angeles and is scheduled for September 23.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement