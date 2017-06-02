This Airline Will Fly You To Europe For $55

When companies go head to head, customers come out on top. At least that's what's happening with budget airlines.
On the heels of Norwegian Airlines' under-$200 airfare to Rome, Condé Nast Traveler reports that Iceland's Wow Air is on-upping that price with $55 one-way fares from L.A. and Miami to Europe. Yep, that's not a joke, typo, or scam. To celebrate it's fifth anniversary, the airline's giving travelers reason to celebrate.
If the destination airport may not be on your list of European getaways, considering that the flights cost $55, so a connecting voyage isn't out of the question — or budget. West Coast travelers can choose from Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, and Berlin. And since those are major hubs, it'll be pretty easy to fly just about anywhere. Flights from Miami head to Bristol, Brussels, Dublin, Edinburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, or Cork. Because it's Wow Air, all of the flights have a stop in Iceland, but saving money is a delicate game of give and take, right?
Globetrotters looking to get in on the $55 deal should look at dates between June 11 and June 28, but a few are relegated to June 19 to June 28. That's not a huge window (and not a lot of time to plan) but spontaneity does have its perks.
Another thing to keep in mind is the fact that outbound fares are $55, but returning flights aren't quite as budget-friendly. Plus, Wow Air adds a slew of additional fees (a common practice for low-priced budget airlines), including luggage fees and seat assignment premiums. Flights coming back to L.A. and Miami cost about $450. Even after that, CNT notes that it's still a savings of about 35%.
Get to clicking — airline sales don't last long, but this one is sure to be gone in a flash.
