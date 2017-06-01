Friends and family, despair no longer — Beyonce is coming to Coachella in 2018! Billboard just announced the news to the delight of fans who were heartbroken after the singer cancelled her 2017 performance due to her highly-anticipated pregnancy. While people were also excited to watch Lady Gaga perform in her absence, a giant Beyoncé concert is long overdue. So, how do we get our hands on those tickets?
Officially, Coachella has confirmed that 2018's festival will take place Friday, April 13, through Sunday, April 15, and Friday April 20 through Sunday, April 22. Advanced tickets go on sale TOMORROW, June 2, at 11 a.m. on the Coachella website.
Billboard notes that a unique thing about 2018's festival is that, normally, fans have no idea who they're going to see when they purchase advanced tickets. The full lineup isn't ever released until months after tickets go on sale, but this time around, we know Beyoncé is going to be there. The news was confirmed in the statement the festival gave after the singer was forced to drop out.
"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," they wrote on Facebook. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."
According to Money, Coachella tickets usually cost from $400 for general admission to $900 for VIP passes — not including the price of travel, lodging, and food. With Beyonce already confirmed, tickets are likely going to sell even faster. Have your fingers at the ready, make sure your bank account is cushioned, and get in formation, y'all.
