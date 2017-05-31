This Unexpected Show Is Tackling Rape, Consent & The N-Word, All In One Season

Carmichael, who plays the main character Jerrod on the series (a sort-of version of his real self), revealed to EW the premise of the season 3 premiere which is kickstarted by one of Maxine's (Amber Stevens West) friends who posts on social media about her sexual assault. That conversation about consent becomes a subject of debate with the entire family, which Carmichael felt was crucial for the series. "The line of consent is such a topic on college campuses — in the world in general," Carmichael told the magazine. "What consent means is evolving, and rightfully so. We’re trying to curb any problems and any tragic events from happening. But when we talk about where that line is — when we talk about how it’s evolved and hearing a verbal ‘yes’ — guys realized that what it is on paper and what it is in an actual situation where you’re with a young lady or a young guy, a lot of times they don’t match up. We wanted to write an episode around the confusion, the not knowing, the ignorance. Bobby says, ‘Oh wait — by your definition, then I’ve made a huge mistake.’ It’s an episode around the evolving definition of consent."