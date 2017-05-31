Hillary Clinton Gave Her Most Outspoken Interview Since The Election Yet

Clinton said that her campaign was having conversations with Facebook, and that she wasn't sure how much the social network could have been doing in real-time to combat fake news. However, she also acknowledged that she could see how people could believe the fake news that they were seeing on the platform. "Facebook has got to get back to trying to curate more effectively," she said. "If you looked at Facebook, the majority of the 'news' items that were posted were fake. They were connected to the 1000 Russian agents involved in delivering those messages, they were the bots...it was such a new experience. I understand why people on Facebook would [see that and] think, 'Oh Hillary Clinton did that. I did not know that.'"