Chrissy Teigen's Latest Series Of Tweets Left Us With A Lot Of Questions

If you follow Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, you may have noticed the celeb tweeting away about food yesterday. And well, we really want to know what exactly went down in Chrissy Teigen's kitchen last night. Between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m., Teigen discussed three different dishes — two of which are involve a whole lot of work — on social media, which led us to wonder if the supermodel turned cookbook author was cooking all night long. The answer, we think, is yes.
It all started at 4:13 p.m. when Chrissy tweeted to let us know what she was working on. She said, “I'm making pho tonight and just finding the ingredients has me positive a bowl of pho in a restaurant should be 87,000 dollars.” So she was off to a rough start, which is to be expected when you take on such a difficult dish. That tweet was quickly followed at 4:18 p.m. with a question that drove her point home, “does anyone have an 8-ball of Vietnamese rock sugar?”
i'm making pho tonight and just finding the ingredients in has me positive a bowl of pho in a restaurant should be 87,000 dollars— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2017
So we all assumed that Teigen was making pho until a little over an hour later — around 5:40 p.m. — when she posted a video and a photo to Snapchat of a different dish being cooked, her daily branzino. By now, we all know that Chrissy eats a whole branzino every single day, and that usually her mother prepares it for her. So here’s where a lot of our questions start. Even when she’s cooking a huge investment of a meal like pho, does Chrissy Teigen still eat her branzino too? Did she take a timeout from the pho-making to cook the branzino? Or like usual, did her mother cook it for her? If her mom is the one throwing that whole fish in hot oil, was it on the same stovetop where the pho was simmering? Was the branzino video from a different day altogether? Oh, and how big is her stove?
For the next 8 hours, we got radio silence from Teigen, but finally, at 1:43 a.m., she got back on Twitter and gave us an update. She wrote, “Almost 2am. Still making pho. 2 more hours.” Most pho recipes we looked at did indicate that prep and cook time come to about eight whole hours, which begs the question, why start this process at 4:00 p.m. on a Tuesday? About ten minutes later, she tweeted again and basically told us all never to attempt making pho because it's just not worth the effort.
My pho is currently at effort-level 1,000 and taste level 10. My official tip of the day is to order a $5 bowl and never attempt.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017
Just when we thought this glorious journey was over, Teigen tweeted at 2:10 a.m. about nachos. She wrote, "Nacho piles should not be more than 2 or 3 inches tall, you filler chip freaks." Was this just a random thought or did something specific bring on the observation? Did she give up on the pho and make nachos? Did she order them for a post-pho palette cleanser? Could she just not sleep so she cooked another much easier dish? Maybe this is all part of trying to finish a cookbook while on tour, but last night might have been even more hilarious than the time Tiegen's sister spent over four hours cooking nam khao rice. Also, if you're reading this, Chrissy, we would definitely love to give your nacho recipe a try!
Nacho piles should not be more than 2 or 3 inches tall, you filler chip freaks— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017
