Has there ever been a question or issue that you didn’t want to touch with a 10-foot pole, either because it was a sensitive topic or extremely personal?

“It’s always! It’s always something. But I think the purpose of The Real is that we discuss the topics that are uncomfortable or the things that we don’t necessarily want to talk about because... that’s the purpose of the show. We have to make people understand that The Real is the first talk show with all women of color. You’ve got everybody, something of every culture. So when there’s a topic, we’re going to talk about it differently. Even though we may not want to talk about it or we know we may get in trouble or somebody gets upset, you have to talk about it because you want to give a different side of what we feel and what we think. For a long time the talk shows were always one particular type of view. Now you have something different. So yes, there are times when we don’t want to talk about things. We don’t want to talk about Monique and Lee Daniels. But okay, let’s find out what’s going on with that, so maybe we can solve — and help them solve — the issue. And let people see what’s actually happening. There are a lot of things I don’t want to talk about. [Laughs]”