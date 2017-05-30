The House Where Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries Got Engaged Is On Sale For $5.5 Million

Kim Kardashian West's Beverly Hills "starter home" (mind you, this is a relative term in Kardashian world) is on the market for $5.5 million.
The buyer will own a piece of Kardashian family lore. The house is where Kris Humphries proposed to Kim K. in 2011, which led to their infamous 72-day marriage, reported TMZ. So, yes, you can glimpse plenty of shots of the Tuscan-style mansion on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
According to its Trulia listing, the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home measures 3,800 square feet and has multiple fireplaces, a chef's kitchen with an island, a huge walk-in closet, and a dressing room with two custom lighted vanities. (Did you expect any less from the woman with the 35-product makeup routine?)
There's also a feature that would excite any party planner: Outside, a lighted gazebo on a hill overlooks a sprawling backyard, which has a pool, waterfall, and an outdoor kitchen and bar. You could definitely plan a wedding on this property; ideally, one after which the marriage won't dissolve in the time it takes a coupon to expire.
Kim originally purchased the house in 2010 for $3.4 million, and sold it in 2013 for $3.6 million, according to Trulia. It's being sold by the Altman Brothers of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: L.A.
Get an inside look in the video below.
