You Have To See Emmy Rossum's Gorgeous Wedding Gown

Emmy Rossum got hitched over the weekend, and her wedding dress is the kind of ultra-elegant design that you have to see to believe. The actress married director and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail in NYC, and she apparently had a specific designer in mind for awhile — since the moment she got engaged two years ago, in fact, as she told Vogue. The Shameless star wore a Carolina Herrera showstopper: an embroidered, off-the-shoulder gown with a sweeping train and long lacy veil.
Rossum worked directly with the designer, who's whipped up the bridal looks for the likes of Hilary Rhoda, Olivia Palermo, Christina Hendricks, and Cynthia Nixon, on the custom look. Since the ceremony was at a "quite grand temple" (Central Synagogue) followed by a reception at the Guggenheim museum, the glamour factor didn't have to be reigned in at all: "we knew that it needed to be a dress that could hold up to [the venues]," Rossum told Vogue, with the M.O. being a "quite modern and fresh" aesthetic.
Advertisement
Herrera apparently based the dress' silhouette on a gown Rossum had worn years ago, as she told the publication. But, despite the familiar, tried-and-true shape of Rossum's gown, there was a distinctive aspect tied very directly to the actress' big day. A clever nod to the nuptial venue was embedded in the gown's design: the bodice's shape was meant to resemble the iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed museum.
And while wedding dress shopping can be a real ordeal for some, as many an episode of Say Yes To The Dress has proven over the years, it sounds like Rossum had a blast finding hers. (Granted, working directly with an illustrious designer who's a beloved name on the bridal circuit on a custom creation is a really rare sort of wedding dress-shopping experience.) "She’s such a joy to work with," Rossum told Vogue of working with Herrera. "She knows exactly what is chic and classic, and I trust her implicitly. The shape and the overlays on the bodice feel really modern to me at the same time as the scale and overall silhouette feels traditional."
Below, check out some Instagram shots of Rossum's gown, and be prepared to faun over the gorgeous bridal getup.
Advertisement