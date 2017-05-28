In what looked like a pretty standard shot of NATO leaders' spouses at the Royal Castle of Laeken in Brussels, first lady Melania Trump stands alongside heavy hitters like Queen Mathilde of Belgium; the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron; and first lady Emine Erdoğan of Turkey. Another day, another political photo op, right? Well, the internet's quick fingers and even quicker wits pointed out that the White House's caption (Andrea Hanks, the official White House photographer, took the photo) omitted one of the people photographed: the first gentleman of Luxembourg, Gauthier Destenay.