Today's reminder that stars are just like us (well, sort of, sometimes) comes courtesy of sharp-tongued comedian Chelsea Handler, who appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday night. An audience member asked Handler a very pointed question: "Chelsea, if you were stuck in an elevator with Angelina Jolie, what would you say?"
Handler answered, "I would just, I would just look up. Exactly what people do in elevators. You know when you, like, fake look at the number because you just don't want to make eye contact?" She pantomimed somebody looking up, feigning interest in the floor number. "That would be exactly the elevator ride. And then I'd go, 'Heyyy!' as I walked out. 'Hey you!'"
Advertisement
Well, it's good to know that celebs do their best to avoid awkward elevator interactions, too. But Handler's imagined reaction is actually remarkably civil, given the less-than-kind things she's had to say over the years about Jolie, who played a role in the split between Brad Pitt and Handler's best friend, Jennifer Aniston. During a Watch What Happens Live appearance back in 2013, Handler said, "She seems like a demon." She added, "It has nothing to do with Jennifer. As a woman, I know when you see somebody walking across the room that's a bad girl. I just don't like Angelina Jolie."
In September 2016, following the news of Brangelina's breakup, Handler made a savage dig at the actress on her Netflix talk show, Chelsea, calling her a "fucking lunatic" and implying she was the reason for the divorce. "There are rumors that part of the problem was that Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed. I wonder why he would need to self-medicate,” she said. “Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages. Oh, yeah, because he married a fucking lunatic, that’s why."
Yikes. We're glad Handler's hypothetical elevator behavior is markedly more tame.
Advertisement