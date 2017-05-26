Fixer Upper Star Chip Gaines Is Writing A Memoir

Calling all Fixer Upper fans: Chip Gaines, demo-man and husband of the one-and-only Joanna Gaines, just announced he's writing a memoir; and, the title, Capital Gaines: The Smart Things I Learned By Doing Stupid Stuff, is just as goofy as he is.
Gaines announced the news on his Instagram, saying: "I've done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book...so I did! Coming this fall: Capital Gaines - Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff | You know you want to read this, so head to the link in my profile to learn more. More updates to come - including the official book cover."
The book, which is available for pre-order now, will be released on October 17 of this year, according to AOL.
After taking a quick click on his profile link, we were redirected to the Gaines' official website, Magnolia Market, which dished out some the following details on the upcoming book:
"In Capital Gaines, we walk alongside [Chip] as he relives some of his craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way. His mentors taught him to never give up and his family showed him what it meant to always have a positive attitude despite your circumstances. Throw in a natural daredevil personality and a willingness to do (or eat!) just about anything, and you have the life and daily activity of Chip Gaines."
The site also notes that "Capital Gaines is the perfect book for anyone looking to succeed not only in business but more importantly in life."
So far, there's no word on whether the memoir will address accusations made in December 2016 that the Gaines' church is anti-LGBTQ.
