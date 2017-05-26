Bronx high school students Karolina and Zoe had a fashion show at their school where you have to use nontraditional materials. They wanted to show their support of Planned Parenthood and reached out to us, and LOOK. WHAT. THEY. MADE. ?: @elansner

A post shared by PPNYC Action Fund (@ppnycaction) on May 24, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT