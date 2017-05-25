Bravo Star Opens Up About His Surrogate's Heartbreaking Miscarriage

From there, he goes on to share a sentiment that many who have experienced a miscarriage or have a loved one who has can relate to. "Every day I meet people congratulating me and Derek on the baby news, I get baby clothes sent to the office by kind strangers, and it seems that more people are invested in our little family than I could ever imagine. Our family is no different from yours... we just want to build our own unit of love in our own home. The last couple of days I couldn't take it anymore, to upkeep this perception of happiness and success when I've been a total sad mess inside."