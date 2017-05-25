You Do Not Want To Miss Out On These Memorial Day Tech Sales

Memorial Day weekend is all about going offline (with Instagram and Snapchat being exceptions!) and hitting the beach. But before planting yourself in the sand, it's worth taking a moment to browse online.
Other than November's Cyber Monday, this weekend one of the best times to get deals on laptops, TVs, and other pricey tech products. Up to 70% off HP laptops and hundreds of dollars off Samsung TVs? Yep, that's worth a slight delay before soaking up the sun.
Ahead, we highlight the best tech deals this Memorial Day weekend. Our advice is to do your shopping early, then zone out until the painful reality of going back to work on Tuesday hits.