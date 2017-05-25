Can Nicole Kidman Make This Mid-2000s Accessory Come Back?

There are certain fashion trends that bring on all the nostalgia feels — but we've gotta admit that the grommet belt doesn't typically fall into this category. It mostly brings on slightly cringeworthy memories of a goth or emo phase we went through during our teens. Most of our fashion choices during those times are, uh, best left in the past. But, one look at Nicole Kidman rocking a grommet belt at Cannes has us totally rethinking this mid-2000s trend.
We certainly never thought we'd see a grommet belt on the red carpet or at any glitzy occasion — but leave it to Kidman to make the accessory look totally chic. The Big Little Lies star paired the belt with an nude Alexander McQueen gown that's absolutely to die for. Check out the sheer lace, criss-cross neckline, and corset accents. (Be still, our hearts.)
Advertisement
The Alexander McQueen number alone would have easily landed her on any "Best Dressed" list — but Kidman took the number to the next level by accenting the look with the grommet belt. She looked simultaneously elegant and edgy, and we're suddenly clamoring to own a grommet belt again. (Hey, it never hurts to be prepared just in case we're invited to a glitzy occasion.)
Kidman paired the tea-length gown with black Mary Jane stilettos that match her grommet belt. And, of course, the whole look is picture-perfect. We love her shoulder-length blonde hairstyle and pink-stained lip color.
Advertisement