We Know How To Score Cheap Fourth Of July Flights

If you're looking to celebrate the red, white, and blue somewhere far away, time's running out to save big on plane tickets. Travel + Leisure used data pulled from Skyscanner, which looks at historical pricing data, to look at the best time to buy a ticket for a Fourth of July getaway.
The site found that right now is a good time to book if you're looking to get festive the weekend before the Fourth. T+L explains that the "week of May 22" is the earliest that travelers can take advantage of low holiday airfare, saving up to 6.79%. If you're too frazzled right now with the three-day weekend and Memorial Day barbecues filling up your iCal. If you wait to buy plane tickets after the holiday, you could save big. The best time, according to the travel magazine, is between May 29 and June 4. Prices could drop over 9%. Just click around on Google's super-easy (and highly recommended) Travel tool to find the best deals without getting overwhelmed.
After June 4, prices are set to go sky-high. So, we don't have to tell you about early birds and worms. We do have to insist that you get to clicking, because as soon as the calendar hits June 26, prices will hover around 2.7% below normal, which is still a bit of savings, but nothing monumental.
If you're looking for suggestions, we've got some ideas. In search of something a little more unexpected? Why not take a trip to Sin City for a one-of-kind mother-daughter experience that comes with a touch of Canning Tatum (and steaming-hot men)? Or, you can make like President Obama and just take it all in under the Italian sunshine. Your choice, just act fast.
