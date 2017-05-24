These Photos Of Obama Biking Through Italy Will Make You So Jealous

We don't know about you, but we've been suffering from some serious separation anxiety in the months since Barack and Michelle Obama moved out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in January. Luckily, the former First Couple has remained in the public eye as they shift their focus to philanthropic efforts. This week, they touched down in Italy for a trip that mixes work and pleasure.
What are they doing for fun? Well, Obama enjoyed a bike ride through Tuscany today and the pictures will make you so happy (and probably a little jealous, too).
Obama takes a bike ride with security team in Tuscany https://t.co/1d44tPPi0A pic.twitter.com/YCnK1Bv62a— Tsewole Panseh (@TsewolePanseh) May 23, 2017
Obama doesn't mess around on the bike trail — he reportedly outdid his Secret Service team as the group raced to the top of a hill. Our former commander-in-chief can be seen glancing back to make sure the team hadn't collapsed from exhaustion as they tried to keep up with him. He's also spent some of his downtime golfing.
Although Michelle Obama didn't hit the bike trail with her husband, she enjoyed a Saturday outing with some friends in Montalcino, Italy and took a hike in Siena.
Of course, it's never all play and no work for the Obamas. The former president is in Italy to participate in a global sustainable food summit, and he's also scheduled to deliver a speech to a sold-out crowd.
The Obamas are staying at Borgo Finocchieto, a beautiful 22-room hotel located in an 800-year-old village. The hotel features a state-of-the-art gym that's built into the hillside and has a stunning view of the valley below. If Obama can't squeeze in another Tuscan bike ride, at least he can get his fitness fix in style.
