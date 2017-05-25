Breslin, admittedly, is no dancer. When her version of Baby must suddenly demonstrate her "skills," she's sorely lacking. If we're putting verisimilitude on a pedestal — something most critics do that I don't always endorse — I'd say that's exactly how this real-life situation would unravel. Baby isn't a dancer in the beginning of the movie; she's a bookish girl who's never been kissed. For her to don a leotard and learn to groove in the space of a summer is a little unbelievable. Breslin, to her credit, is peak awkward teen girl, replete with shirts that don't fit and an unfortunate haircut. Jennifer Grey in the original film was 27 playing 17. Breslin is 21 playing 17. It's a little more sensible, although not very comfortable. (Prattes, by contrast, is 31. The most egregious error this movie made was putting these two together. Age difference aside, I will admit their chemistry was lacking.)