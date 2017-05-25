You may have been thinking about jetting off to a new destination this summer, but seasonal airfare spikes are not your friend. The price hikes this time of the year can get really crazy for domestic flights — not to mention long haul ones.
But, an international jaunt may just be on the horizon for you: Emirates Airlines has just announced some amazing end-of-summer deals. Starting from $599, you'll be able to jet off to Athens or Milan from the carrier's 12 U.S. gateways, including cities such as New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Houston, and San Francisco. The average costs of flights to Europe during high season typically ranges from $1,000 to $1,500 (though this summer might be an exception), so you know you'll be getting a good deal. The sale for Milan and Athens is valid for traveling from August 20, 2017 through December 23, 2017 and January 9, 2018 through April 10, 2018.
If you're in the mood to take a longer flight and discover more far-flung parts of the world, the sale also applies to destinations including Dubai, Johannesburg, Tehran, and Hyderabad, from $799 to $969. This deal is valid from August 08, 2017 through December 7, 2017 and January 9, 2018 through April 18, 2018.
If you manage to nab the bargain, the great price tags are not the only thing to be excited about: The airline has been ranked as the best in the world by SkyTrax for two years in a row. With comfortable seats, super-attentive service, and a wide variety of in-flight entertainment to choose from, your long-haul flight experience is going to make your feel pampered — even when you're in coach.
The airline is also offering discounted rates for business class tickets, and needless to say, the experience will be something else. You'll be shuttled to the airport with a chauffeur for no extra charge and relax at an on-flight lounge replete with premier wines, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Business class tickets for this sale are between $2,829 to $4,899 — just something to think about.
The Emirates sale starts at 12:01 a.m. ET on May 25, 2017 and will end at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, 2017. The bookings can be made here.
