The Weeknd just bought a $20-million house in Hidden Hills, CA, that could basically double as a luxury resort. The nine-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate sits on 3 acres and features a huge "entertainment pavilion" (a.k.a. party central) with covered patios, fire pits, and even an eight-stall barn, according to Trulia.
It also has some awesome Hollywood-royalty extras, like a private movie theater, a wine cellar, a music lounge, and its own gym. This house is definitely more than big enough for two, which makes us think the musician's girlfriend Selena Gomez will be making pretty regular appearances there. (Gomez did just buy a smaller home in Studio City, but you never know.)
More signs that point to romance: The property is lined with olive trees, and guests are welcomed with a storybook bridge.
Sounds like a fun Weeknd getaway — for two or, oh, 22. See photos, ahead.