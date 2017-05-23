It’s been three decades since Frances “Baby” Houseman showed up at a Catskills resort and fell in love with her dance instructor. The iconic '80s film catapulted Patrick Swayze to stardom, turned “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” into an instant prom classic, and launched a new jeans-styling trend. This Wednesday, ABC will attempt to pay homage to the original with a three-hour musical adaptation starring Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes in the lead roles, alongside Debra Messing, Nicole Scherzinger, and Sarah Hyland.
According to ABC, there will be “modernized, updated versions” of “Time of My Life,” “Do You Love Me,” and “She’s Like The Wind.” And we already know that the epic dance routine finale will be reimagined on-screen. But, rumors of new storylines and character development have fans guessing how far the adaptation will stray from the original.
You can watch the ABC adaptation on May 24, at 8 p.m., when it premieres on ABC. You can also catch it live on ABC.com, if you have log-in credentials. Otherwise, you have the usual streaming options: YouTube TV, Hulu Live, or Sling TV. Either opt for a free trial of a service that you haven’t tested yet, or buy a month-long subscription. If you go with the subscription, Sling Orange is the best option at $20 per month. This will also enable you to keep up with the antics of Bachelorette contestants all season long. Baby and Bachelorette? It’s a win, win.
If you want to watch the original Dirty Dancing, you can rent it on Amazon Video (standard definition), YouTube, or Google Play for $1.99.
