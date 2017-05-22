How To Watch All The (Inevitable) Drama Unfold In Tonight's Bachelorette Premiere

Well, folks, it's time to pick up where we left off two months ago. Tonight, 31 eligible bachelors will step out of a limo (or a horse, or a helicopter, if history serves us right) to vie for the love of one bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, on the thirteenth season of The Bachelorette. We'll see them do all sorts of stupid, scripted things to win her heart. Or, at the very least, land themselves a spot on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. (There's always a place for a Chad in the Bachelor universe.)
Worried that The Bachelorette has lost its charm after all these years? You need only to read the bios of this year's contestants to know that all will go swimmingly at the mansion. Take Adam, 27, who says that his most romantic moment was a threesome. Or Bryce, 30, who describes himself as a "laid back shot of gasoline when the fire starts to die," and says that the most outrageous thing he's ever done was: "High speed pursuit on a motorcycle. Saved someone's life. Outrageous is relative."
Advertisement
If you don't have credentials, you can subscribe or sign up for a free trial of Hulu Live, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. If you're just planning on watching The Bachelorette this summer, Sling Orange will be your most affordable option at $20 per month.
And if you want to take a little trip down memory lane, you can watch season one's Trista and Ryan plan their wedding for free at ABC.com.
Advertisement