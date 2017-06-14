As if you didn’t already have aspirations to one day swim in a pool of sprinkles and lounge up against gigantic melting popsicles, there’s yet another reason you’re definitely going to want to hit up the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles’ downtown Arts District before it closes. It has turned out to be a prime spot for celebrity sightings.
After a successful summer in New York City last year, the interactive Museum of Ice Cream made its way across the country to L.A. An Instagramer’s dream, the museum features several different rooms of drool-worthy decor and lots of sweet places to play. It opened its doors on the West Coast on April 22, and since then, tons of L.A. natives including many super famous celebrities have come through to pose among the cones and of course, indulge in some sweet treats.
Even if you don’t see a celeb when you’re there, thanks to plenty of social media posts, you’ll know for sure that icons like Beyoncé and Katy Perry swam in the same sprinkles you're taking a dip in. While bathing in rainbow jimmies is definitely the favorite spot for famous Instagramers, stars have also hung out with the big gummy bears, played on the banana swing set, and slayed in front of the rainbow sherbet wall.
The Museum of Ice Cream closes its doors on May 29, so there’s still about a week left for more celebrities to have some frozen fun. Unfortunately, tickets, which went on sale way back at the beginning of April, have long been sold out. So, if you were hoping to experience the Museum of Ice Cream firsthand and see some famous faces, you’re probably out of luck at least for this year. But if you're in that boat or far from the West Coast, you can still see all the celebrities who have visited the museum in the photos ahead.