We finally have more details about the Museum of Ice Cream's move to L.A. this summer. Here's the scoop: According to the museum's website, this time around, all the sweetness will unfold in downtown Los Angeles' vibrant Arts District. HelloGiggles recently reported that the new space is four times as big as the New York space where the exhibit was located last year. That means a whole lot more room for sweet treats.
The Museum of Ice Cream officially opens in L.A. on April 22 and runs through May 29. But, to get a taste of the fun, you have to first get a ticket. Tickets go on sale April 3 at 9 a.m. PST.
Advertisement
This article was originally published on February 27, 2017.
Last summer, New Yorkers swam in a pool of sprinkles, blew up edible balloons, and seesawed on a gigantic ice cream scoop. Yes, that all really happened at the Museum of Ice Cream, a month-long pop-up that has been compared to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. If you only got to see the tasty experience via drool-worthy, jealousy-inducing Instagram posts, you're in luck because the museum will soon be making a return, and this time, all the fun will be in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Magazine recently reported that the Museum of Ice Cream will be coming to the L.A. area next month. The museum's location is still unconfirmed, but the magazine says it could be somewhere in Santa Monica or Venice, based on online job listings. It also remains to be seen if the West Coast version of the museum will include all the same installations or if the MOIC team has created a whole new experience.
As New Yorkers know, the ice cream fun was in high demand last summer, and according to Gothamist, all 30,000 tickets were sold out in just five days. Hopefully, there will be even more tickets available for the Museum of Ice Cream's stint in L.A. Be on the lookout for more details about specific dates, ticket sales, and what to expect this time around. It should be pretty sweet.
Advertisement