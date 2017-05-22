Did Mango Rip Off This Fashion-Favorite Label?

And so the story (sadly) goes: Once an up-and-coming brand achieves a certain level of ubiquity among the street-style crowd — despite occupying a mostly-prohibitive price point — it's only a matter of time before an eerily similar aesthetic appears in the "new arrivals" section of popular fast-fashion retailers. It label Attico, the brainchild of already frequently-photographed former editors Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio, was destined for such success almost as soon as it launched in February 2016. And, a little over a year since it debuted, it appears to already be embroiled in its own rip-off back-and-forth.