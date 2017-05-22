The Best Behind-The-Scenes Instagrams From The BBMAs

The Billboard Music Awards feature the best and the brightest of the music scene. On the glamorous, for-the-fancy-cameras side of things, America's favorite musical acts will perform. That includes The Chainsmokers, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, and Drake. There will be glitz! There will be glamour! There will be disco lights onstage and, if we're lucky, a few mind-blowing stage reveals.
But that's all onstage. The real show will be on Instagram. Think of it this way: The Billboard Music Awards is your slinkiest cocktail attire, and your Instagram feed is the tee-shirt-and-sweats combo you'd rather be wearing. Miley Cyrus will give you a polished performance of her song "Malibu" during the night's proceedings. On her Instagram, she's a little less polished (and way more fun.) The same goes for Drake, a.k.a. @champagnepapi and even influencers like Rachel Lindsay or the actor Ansel Elgort. (Elgort in particular is very forthcoming on social media).
Instagrams from big events come in three categories: pre-show process pics, mid-show selfies, and after-the-fact fun times. The pre-shows usually involve face masks and glam squad. Mid show, we get the "look who I just met!!!" pics. And post-show is all about the burgers.
Ahead, find the best Instagram moments from the Billboard Music Awards — the social media peek behind the ceremony's curtains.