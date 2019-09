It's one thing to dress up for a concert. It's a whole other ball game to dress up for a Solange Knowles concert...at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. The performer has long treated style as a continuation of her work in other creative mediums — be they musical , visual, and so forth — and has become an icon of expressive, fearless fashion in the process. So, when attending one of her shows, you want to dress to the nines — multiplied by four. After all, it's the least we can do to honor an individual who wears a Thom Browne puffer on a balmy May evening without breaking a sweat, and has (at one point or another) convinced us that we could, theoretically, pull it off too.