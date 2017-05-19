It's one thing to dress up for a concert. It's a whole other ball game to dress up for a Solange Knowles concert...at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. The performer has long treated style as a continuation of her work in other creative mediums — be they musical, visual, and so forth — and has become an icon of expressive, fearless fashion in the process. So, when attending one of her shows, you want to dress to the nines — multiplied by four. After all, it's the least we can do to honor an individual who wears a Thom Browne puffer on a balmy May evening without breaking a sweat, and has (at one point or another) convinced us that we could, theoretically, pull it off too.
The invitation to Knowles' An Ode To performance, part of the Red Bull Music Academy, came with instructions: All attendees must wear white. (Oh, and if you didn't see many #OOTDs from the museum's iconic rotunda? That's because, at the artist's requests, all phones were checked at the door.) And so, a Thursday night concert on the Upper East Side became the most surprising source of pre-Memorial Day monochromatic style inspiration, led by the queen of off-the-cuff dressing.
In spite of a social ban, the line-up of summer white looks were captured for posterity (i.e. pinning, sharing, and bookmarking) by street style photographer Melodie Jeng, who followed the droves of incredibly stylish people uptown before they embarked on an a sensory adventure. Here's what they wore.