Depending on how you feel about throwback tunes, the latest release from ex-Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello will either rub you the right way or fall completely flat.
Hello Giggles reports that the singer is set to release a brand-new single tomorrow. And while the song is 100% original, it samples a classic tune from your tween heyday.
Cabello teased her latest track, "Crying in the Club," on Twitter today and fans were quick to squeal over the song's sample. No, Cabello and her producers didn't choose some sort of highbrow or obscure synth riff; the song features an homage to Christina Aguilera's breakout debut, "Genie in a Bottle." Let that sink in, because the song came out in 1999, when Cabello was just 2 years old.
Camila Cabello's debut single Crying In The Club samples Xtina's Genie In A Bottle pic.twitter.com/TwfpKlJyjR— ️ (@britneyscheetos) May 18, 2017
Right from the get-go, fans of Xtina (before she was Xtina, actually) will recognize the familiar refrains from "Genie." Only instead of Aguilera's breathy come-hither delivery, Cabello transformed the "oh, oh, oh" into what could become a major club banger. While the details on the new release are sparse, the 12 seconds that hit the internet are enough to have people excited to hear more. So mission accomplished, Cabello.
While Cabello's had plenty of time to appreciate the oeuvre of Xtina now that she's not 2 years old anymore, let's take stock and remember that the feeling is mutual. Back in 2015, a video of Aguilera dancing to Fifth Harmony's "Worth It" became a viral sensation and gave the girl group plenty to be proud of. At the time, Cabello said, "To have somebody that iconic jam out to your music is really cool."
Cabello released a teaser video for "Crying in the Club," though it's more of a moody black-and-white tribute to Flashdance than a straight-up Xtina homage. Check it out, below.
