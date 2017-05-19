These Are The Most Instagrammed Rides At Disney

It's no surprise that Disneyland and Disney World are among the most Instagrammed attractions worldwide. Even the most cold-hearted non-believer will try to snap a pic inside the Haunted Mansion — and just try not to check out your freaked-out reaction on the park's cameras after exiting Splash Mountain soaked.
Travel Bird just tallied it up, and Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, is officially the most 'grammed place in the world, with over 14 million tags, with Florida's Disney World not far behind in third place, at over 5 million. In second place? The Eiffel Tower. Magical in a completely different way, if you ask us.
But which Disney rides are the most popular to share on Instagram? Global audience insights firm Fizziology broke it down for us. Hint: We've already bid farewell to the crowd favorite.