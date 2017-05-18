Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Will Be On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Everybody...gird your loins.
Our favorite reality TV mother-daughter duo, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, are set to appear on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.
How has this not happened before? It only makes sense that the women at the helm of a reality TV empire would sit down for a candid chat with the man behind the Housewives franchise.
While Cohen’s show is typically filmed in New York City, he and the crew packed up and headed out west. “We've been fantasizing about taking the show to LA for eight years and I couldn't be more excited that the Palace Theater will be our home," said Cohen in a statement reported by E!. "I feel like we're hitting the big time!"
Advertisement
Kardashian and Jenner are just two of the guests confirmed to appear on the show’s star-studded lineup this summer.
Singer Iggy Azalea and Empire star Terrence Howard will appear on May 21. Other stars such as Conan O'Brien, Hilary Swank, Kate Mara, Nicole Richie, and Bethenny Frankel will also appear.
Of course, by now Kardashian and Jenner are pros at handling the media machine. The two women, who spend half of their lives on camera, surely know how to work it. However, we still have faith in an interesting appearance at least. Cohen has been known to get drama or even a big reveal out of his guests.
Jenna Dewan-Tatum stopped by the Bravo show this week and in addition to setting the record straight about a few rumors, she also came clean about that time she dated Justin Timberlake. Last week actress Goldie Hawn dropped a major reveal about daughter Kate Hudson dating Nick Jonas. Oh, and lest we forget about the countless Housewives reveals.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan may know their way around a reality TV premise, but Cohen clearly knows his way around his guests.
Advertisement