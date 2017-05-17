The Unicorn Trend Kind Of, Sort Of Made It To The Red Carpet

Opening Night of Cannes!!! I had the honor of walking the 70th annual red carpet as a #lorealista dressed in a mystical galactic creation of a gown!!! Thank you from the bottom of my soul @viviennewestwoodofficial for making me the most incredible magical dress! AND FOR PAINTING ON THE BACK OF IT!!!!!! Customized with a special unicorn and my name...twice! ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨????????⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️??????☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️ #lorealcannes #worthit

