It wouldn’t be a night of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal finales if it wasn’t already guaranteed to be packed with panic, destruction, and grief. Last week's episodes closed with Seattle Grace Mercy West going up in flames, and the realization that Liv’s evil mother was the one fighting to get Mellie into the White House. Drama, drama, drama.
This Thursday, May 17, we’ll see how both shows wrap up their seasons, the thirteenth for Grey's and sixth for Scandal. Luckily, you’ve got no shortage of options for streaming the nail-biters live. If you have a cable subscription, you can use your credentials to log on to ABC online, where Grey’s will stream from 8 to 9 p.m. and Scandal from 9 to 11 p.m.
If you don’t have a cable subscription, your best options are to sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, or Sling TV. Just don’t forget to cancel afterwards or you’ll be billed as a subscriber. Then again, the new season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, so maybe you don’t want to cancel so soon after all. If that's the case, the most cost-effective option is Sling TV.
That should tide us over on the drama front until the fall. We’ll need something, given that Thursday night’s finales will likely leave us with two massive cliff-hangers to grapple with until the series start up again. If we know one thing, it's that Shonda Rhimes likes to go out with a bang at the end of a season.
Advertisement