Who will be the Gigi to your Bella, the Prince to your Paris? Connecting to kindred spirits is what makes life feel so magical — more so than ever at the moment, as the sun spends its first full week of 2017 in Gemini, the sign of the Twins. You don't have to share DNA (or a rock royalty bloodline) to have an amazing bond. Surface differences dissolve as you discover common ground. Go out of your way to seek synergies and even suggest an informal partnership if you feel a cosmic click. No need to turn this into anything formal. Test the waters with a smaller collab and see how it develops by the corresponding full moon on December 3.
While friendship vibes spread like wildfire in dry underbrush, love is a different story. On Thursday, secretive, seductive Pluto throws shade at romantic Venus, making everyone's feelings, well, complicated. One minute, we're dying for closeness and affection, the next, we can't get far enough away. Such is the way of magnetic draws — they attract and repel. For this reason, it's best to avoid making any snap decisions in the game of love. Pace yourself or take a little space. You might even do a little detective work to find out if you're reading the situation accurately. Clarity should return next week, especially if you ask the right questions.