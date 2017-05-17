Kylie Jenner's $125K-A-Month Beverly Hills Crash Pad Is NOT Your Typical Sublet

When you think "sublet," your mind may turn to leaky ceilings, moldy showers, and mysterious sink smells. But the Beverly Hills mansion Kylie Jenner is staying in is far from that picture.
While her $12-million home in Hidden Hills is being renovated, Kylie is renting out a five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom mansion for $125,000 a month, TMZ reported. According to its listing on Trulia, the property has a mini golf course, tennis court, and a private vineyard with views of the city, ocean, and mountains. The mansion is on the market for $35 million, listed by The Agency, so it might just end up becoming Kylie's latest real estate acquisition.
The 19-year-old Lip Kit mogul already has quite a few under her belt. She bought three properties in 2016: a six-bedroom Hidden Hills mansion for $6 million, a four-bedroom for $4.5 million, and the above mentioned Hidden Hills eight-bedroom for $12 million, Celebuzz has reported.
See photos of Kylie's crash pad ahead. Now, how do we score an invite to this private vineyard?