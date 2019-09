Kylie Jenner's $125K-A-Month Beverly Hills Crash Pad Is NOT Your Typical Sublet

While her $12-million home in Hidden Hills is being renovated, Kylie is renting out a five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom mansion for $125,000 a month, TMZ reported . According to its listing on Trulia , the property has a mini golf course, tennis court, and a private vineyard with views of the city, ocean, and mountains. The mansion is on the market for $35 million, listed by The Agency, so it might just end up becoming Kylie's latest real estate acquisition.