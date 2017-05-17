How have you connected emerging talents with bigger retailers and served as a consultant of sorts?

"When it makes sense, Plan de Ville partners with brands to offer help with prodct development and distribution strategy in the U.S. My dear friend Lilian Afshar is the first designer I partnered with on this initiative, and we now handle the distribution of her line of architectural marble box clutches in the States. In the past year, we were able to do three trunk shows on Moda Operandi, a pop up at Bergdorf Goodman, and we just opened her distribution to one of the most prestigious specialty boutiques in the U.S. for next season. We are not a showroom, but because I gather early sales data and have insight into best-selling styles by testing the product in the e-commerce marketplace, we are in a position to offer brand intelligence to other retailers."