7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup Day Is Happening Again This Weekend

Update: This year, 7-Eleven kicked off the summer with #BYOCupDay, allowing Slurpee fans to fill up any size vessel for just $1.50. Now, they're bookending the summer by bringing it back this weekend. Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19, bring you pitchers, buckets, and hollowed-out watermelons to 7-Eleven for as much Slurpee as you can carry for $1.50.
This story was originally published on May 17, 2017.
Many of the summertime treats we enjoyed as kids have received adult makeovers that make them extra fun for those of us over the age of 21. This season, grownups can cool off with spiked scoops of ice cream, push-up Prosecco popsicles, or a large glass of frosé. Each one of these boozy treats is both delicious and a pretty good way to get the party started, but we still think there's something to be said about those OG hot weather refreshments of childhood. Which is why we're stoked that 7-Eleven is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day to honor the beginning of Slurpee season.
A giant Slurpee on a hot day is about as refreshing as it gets, so now that temperatures outside are finally heating up, 7-Eleven is giving us a way to get a Slurpee the size we want and need. BYO Cup Day is an annual deal, so by now, Slurpee fans probably know the drill. But, in case the disgusting winter weather wiped your brain of all happy summertime memories, here's a refresher.
On Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, we're all invited to hit up our local 7-Elevens with any kind of vessel and fill it all the way up from the Slurpee machine. There are a few guidelines on for the "cup" though. It must fit within the 10 inch hole on the BYO Cup Day in-store standee. It must also be food-safe clean and watertight. And, each person is only allowed one cup. If you follow these rules, you'll be able to get in on the Bring Your Own Slurpee cup action for $1.50 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.
With this year's BYO Cup Day, 7-Eleven is also offering a few limited edition Slurpee flavors. There's the new Pepsi Fire Slurpee, which takes the classic Pepsi flavor and adds a cinnamon kick. Stores will also be offering Lemonade made with real fruit juice.
You can also look back through photos from other users to get some inspiration. Getting a Slurpee of almost any size for $1.50 is exciting enough to make us forget all about boozy slushies for an afternoon.
