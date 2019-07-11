7-Eleven, the beloved road trip staple meets mukbang destination, rarely makes headlines, much less waves. The best 7-Elevens are the ones that haven’t changed in 20 years. We don’t go there because the taquitos are gastronomical wonders (they’re often gastrointestinal tragedies) we go to 7-Eleven because when you look up “comfort food” in the dictionary, the logo might as well be one of the results.
July 11th, 7/11, is 7-Eleven day, which means that from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. we can all get a free small Slurpee. If you join 7Rewards and use the app to scan your free Slurpee, you’ll have a second free drink waiting to be redeemed the next day.
This store has defined late-night snacking choices for decades. Blame this food stop for introducing self-serve soda fountains, to-go coffee cups, and 24-hour convenience stores.
So do right by your freebie and go all-out. Mix all the colors together and then add a bag of Combos in a flavor you’ve never had before. Only at 7-Eleven can you serve yourself a rainbow Slurpee and wash it down with a row of Snow Balls kebabbed by a Slim Jim. This is a judgment-free zone.
#TFW you’re totally chillin’ with a free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day. 7/11/19. 11am to 7pm. #slurplife #7ElevenDay pic.twitter.com/6r3alvQTva— 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 9, 2019
