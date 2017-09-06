15 Kinds Of Candy We Had No Idea Are Available At 7-Eleven

When we think of 7-Eleven one thing comes to mind: Slurpees. The convenience store chain is known for the technicolored creations as well as its tendency to let customers use pretty much any receptacle as a cup. What we didn't know is that in addition to having a large selection of snacks and candy, the chain also has its own private-label candy brand.
We're not talking about your typical big brand chocolate bars, bags of fruit chews, or widely available gummy goods. The surprising loot in question is a plethora of specialty, 7-Eleven brand sweets (only sold inside the stores themselves). Let's just say that one recent trip inside a nearby location left us in total awe of all the gummy glory, Slurpee-themed creations, and unlikely chocolate combos; it was like we had stumbled into a Willy Wonka 7-Eleven collab candy factory.
Because seeing is believing, we rounded up 15 of the most magical candy finds ahead.