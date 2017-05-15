Hillary Clinton Is Back In The Game With A New Political Group

Onward Together's mission statement reads, "Onward Together is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election. By encouraging people to organize, get involved, and run for office, Onward Together will advance progressive values and work to build a brighter future for generations to come. Citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy. In recent months, we've seen what's possible when people come together to resist bullying, hate, falsehoods, and divisiveness, and stand up for a fairer, more inclusive America."