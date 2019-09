Hillary Clinton Is Back In The Game With A New Political Group

In the last month and a half, the former presidential candidate gave a couple of powerful interviews, joked bout her upcoming memoir, and talked about the 2016 election with little to no filter. It was unprecedented, to say the least. She even called herself "an activist citizen and part of the residence," making clear where she stands in relation to the Trump administration's policies. Putting those words into action on Monday, Clinton officially launched the political group Onward Together . In a series of tweets, Clinton said the initiative will help people be more politically active and advance progressive values.