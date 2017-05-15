Hillary Clinton Is Back In The Game With A New Political Group

Did you really think Hillary Clinton would stay in the woods forever?
In the last month and a half, the former presidential candidate gave a couple of powerful interviews, joked bout her upcoming memoir, and talked about the 2016 election with little to no filter. It was unprecedented, to say the least. She even called herself "an activist citizen and part of the residence," making clear where she stands in relation to the Trump administration's policies. Putting those words into action on Monday, Clinton officially launched the political group Onward Together. In a series of tweets, Clinton said the initiative will help people be more politically active and advance progressive values.
"The last few months, I've been reflecting, spending time with family — and yes, taking walks in the woods," she tweeted. "We're launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organise, and even run for office."
The new group's name is similar to her campaign slogan, "Stronger Together," playing into the themes of unity and support Clinton championed during her presidential bid. She announced that Onward Together will support groups such as Swing Left, a grassroots network aimed at turning the US House of Representatives blue again in 2018; the racial justice organisation Color of Change; and Emerge America, which trains Democratic women who want to run for political office.
Onward Together's mission statement reads, "Onward Together is dedicated to advancing the vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election. By encouraging people to organise, get involved, and run for office, Onward Together will advance progressive values and work to build a brighter future for generations to come. Citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy. In recent months, we've seen what's possible when people come together to resist bullying, hate, falsehoods, and divisiveness, and stand up for a fairer, more inclusive America."
The mission also mentions that Americans are "speaking up and speaking out like never before." And even though the US is facing real challenges, Onward Together believes it's necessary to bring the same "passion and determination" into 2018 and beyond.
Clinton concluded her tweetstorm by saying, "This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!"
